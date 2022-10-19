From law, healthcare and agriculture to education, finance and spending habits, each field makes us aware of the significance of statistics. Right from how we live our daily lives, what we eat, where we spend money, and how we grow and choose the industry to work in, everything is examined and studied under statistics, which is the science associated with developing and inspecting methods for collecting, examining, interpreting and illustrating empirical data. Be it a problem or a solution, every single thing can be explained in the language of numbers. The world celebrates the essentiality of statistics annually on Statistics Day which falls on October 20 every five years, which means every half a decade. World Statistics Day 2022 will be marked on Thursday, October 20. National Statistics Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know Aim, Objective, History and Significance of the Day Celebrating Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Birth Anniversary.

World Statistics Day 2022 Theme

World Statistics Day 2022 will be commemorated under the theme "Data for Sustainable Development" to celebrate the role of statistics and statisticians in enhancing the world we live in.

World Statistics Day History & Significance

World Statistics Day is an international occasion that was created by the United Nations Statistical Commission. The global event was celebrated on October 20 2010, for the very first time. Since then, after every five years, the sphere has observed the progress of statistics, making us aware of the hard facts and figures about anything and everything. This helps us make a better decision as statistical data eliminates subjective factors and only includes exact attributes. These statistics are used by the government and other organizations that work toward making the world a better place to live. The information is utilized to plan for the years ahead.

It is pertinent to mention that India celebrates its Statistics Day on June 29, the birthday of the statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. When trading resources, a country uses its statistics constantly to execute the best conclusion. Professionals like city planners, mathematicians and enterprises are heavily dependent on the value of statistical details. You can celebrate the international observance by organizing an event or workshop on statistics for your community, friend circle or professional network on October 20 this year!

