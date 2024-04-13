Baisakhi (also spelled as Vaisakhi) is a vibrant festival celebrated yearly on the first day of the Vaisakh month. It is primarily observed in Punjab and Northern India as a spring harvest celebration. Baisakhi holds significant cultural and religious importance, particularly for the Sikh community, but is also celebrated by Hindus and other communities across India. The festival is observed on April 13 or 14 every year, marking the beginning of the Punjabi or Sikh New Year. This year, Baisakhi 2024 will fall on Saturday, April 13. As Baisakhi 2024 is almost here, we have compiled a list of mouth-watering delicacies to enjoy on this special occasion.

Baisakhi Celebrations and Traditional Dishes

In various parts of India, people celebrate their first harvest festival of the year with great enthusiasm. These festivals include Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishak, and Puthandu. During these festivals, people prepare traditional sweet dishes integral to the celebration. Baisakhi celebrations, too, boast of several signature dishes and recipes that families prepare to mark the occasion. Let us look at some of these delectable recipes. Baisakhi 2024 Food: From Chole Bhature to Lassi, 5 Delicious Foods To Celebrate Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year.

1. Meethe Chawal ( Sweet Yellow Rice)

Meethe Chawal, also popularly known as Zarda Pulao or saffron rice, is a traditional sweet rice dish often prepared during the Baisakhi festival. It is made of sweetened rice with aromatic spices like cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. It is also loaded with a variety of nuts and dry fruits. The addition of saffron adds a unique flavour and gives the rice a beautiful yellow hue. It is a perfect festive treat for Baisakhi. Here's an easy recipe to make this scrumptious dish.

2. Kadhi Pakora or Besan Curry

Besan curry, or Traditional Punjabi Curry, is a beloved dish in Punjabi households. This spicy and sour curry is made with full-fat sour curd and heart-warming spices. The yellow Kadhi is a real treat for the soul and is typically enjoyed with hot boiled rice or can go with crispy 'lachchha' parathas, a type of bread. Here is a quick recipe for it.

3. Phirni

Make your Baisakhi celebrations more delightful by preparing delicious 'phirni. ' Unlike rice kheer, made from whole rice, 'phirni' is made using finely ground rice and is served chilled. Here is a quick recipe for it.

4 . Mango Lassi

Lassi is a tasty yoghurt drink with various sweet or salty flavours. You can add fruit flavours such as mango or strawberry to give it a fun twist. It has a rich taste and is a perfect and refreshing beverage, especially during hot days in April. It is best served chilled. Below is a quick and easy recipe for making it.

Baisakhi is a double celebration commemorating both the founding of the Sikh faith and the beginning of spring. People of the Sikh community celebrate their rich cultural heritage and religious significance by sharing traditional dishes and wearing vibrant traditional attire. Baisakhi embodies the spirit of joyous festivities and brings people together in unity, gratitude, and renewal. Happy Baisakhi 2024!

