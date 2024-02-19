Is it a dry day today? If yes, what is the reason behind the dry day on February 19? February 19 marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most celebrated Maratha warrior king. His birthday is celebrated with great fervour in Maharashtra, honouring his contributions to history. This is why a dry day is observed on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in his honour. Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores Across the Country.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Day

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born around 1630 in Pune, Maharashtra. The day is celebrated in honour of the remarkable leader. Maharashtra observes the holiday on February 19. From a young age, Shivaji displayed natural leadership skills. He went on to capture many forts and lay the foundation for the Maratha Empire, even during challenging times. He was given the title of Chhatrapati in 1674. He revived Hindu traditions and promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit. He was famous for his administrative skills and military victories against the Mughals. Shivaji's legacy as a progressive leader lives on.

What Is a Dry Day?

Dry days refer to days when the sale and purchase of alcohol are banned. During these times, people are unable to purchase alcoholic beverages from shops, restaurants, and bars. Dry days often coincide with government holidays and important events. However, the dates aren't consistent nationwide. Instead, individual states determine their own dry days, temporarily prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol.

February 19 is Dry Day in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrates the birth of Shivaji I, also known as Shiv Jayanti. This special day is a public holiday in Maharashtra, marked by grand celebrations to honour the Maratha warrior. Today, February 19, coincides with the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. On this day, the entire state observes a dry day, prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shiv Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Banners, Quotes and Greetings.

