International Sushi Day 2020: From Its Origin to Being Used as Taxes Once Upon a Time, Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About Japanese Dish

International Sushi Day is annually celebrated on June 18. This day was first celebrated in the year 2009. This event was created with the intention to encourage everyone around this world to eat more sushi. This traditional Japanese dish is indeed popular around the world and is available in different forms and types. This dish is a treat for seafood lovers. On the occasion of International Sushi Day 2020, we will share some interesting facts about this traditional Japanese dish which will make you fall in love more with this food. Is Eating Sushi Healthy? Best Sushi Rolls Under 150 Calories to Keep Your Weight in Check.

Sushi is usually prepared by medium-grain white rice, though it can also be made with brown rice or short-grain rice. It mostly includes seafood like squid, eel, yellowtail, salmon, tuna or imitation crab meat. Salmon avocado roll, mackerel roll, tuna roll, naruto roll to name a few are healthy sushi options that are also very yummy in taste. On International Sushi Day 2020, you can try to prepare a sushi dish on your own and enjoy it with your family.

Interesting Facts About Sushi

1. Sushi originated along the Mekong River in Southeast Asia around 2,000 years ago. It entered the Japanese culture in the 8th century.

2. A sushi dish doesn't necessarily include only raw fish like sashimi, it also consists of the cooked fish.

3. Traditionally, sushi was eaten by hands, but nowadays people mostly have it with chopsticks.

4. In the early days, the rice in sushi dish was never eaten, it was only used for fermenting the fish. After the fermentation, the rice used to be thrown out and only fish was eaten.

5. When sushi arrived in Japan, it was so precious and high esteemed dish that citizens were able to use it to pay their taxes.

6. The most popular sushi dish in Japan is Bluefin tuna, which was once sold for a record-setting price of $ 1.8 million USD that weighed 222 kg.

7. Fugu, which is a famous type of sushi consist of pufferfish, which if prepared incorrectly can be poisonous. Fugu dish can only be prepared by a licensed chef in Japan.

The above-mentioned facts about sushi should have helped you learn more about this Japanese dish. We wish you Happy International Sushi Day 2020, enjoy a delicious sushi dish on this day and become part of this day celebration by sharing your pictures enjoying sushi on social media.

