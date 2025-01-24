Uttar Pradesh, the heart of India’s cultural and culinary diversity, offers a vibrant food scene that reflects its rich history and traditions. From the royal kitchens of Lucknow to the spiritual streets of Varanasi, UP’s cuisine is a perfect blend of flavours, spices, and regional influences. If you're looking to explore authentic dishes from this culturally rich state, here’s a list of must-try traditional recipes that will make you fall in love with Uttar Pradesh’s food. Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 Date: When Is Uttar Foundation Day? Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to UP Diwas.

1. Lucknowi Biryani

A royal delicacy, Lucknowi Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with basmati rice, tender meat (usually mutton or chicken), and aromatic spices. The secret lies in the slow-cooking method, where the meat is marinated in yoghurt and spices and cooked with saffron-infused rice. The dish is a testament to the Nawabi influence on the region's cuisine.

Lucknowi Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Malpua

Malpua is a sweet dish often served during festivals or special occasions. These fluffy pancakes are made from a batter of flour, sugar, and coconut, deep-fried until golden brown and then soaked in sugar syrup. The addition of cardamom and a drizzle of rose water elevates its flavour, making it a popular treat in UP, especially during Holi and other celebrations.

Malpua (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. UP ki Kachori Aloo

Kachori is a beloved snack in Uttar Pradesh, commonly served as breakfast or a tea-time treat. These deep-fried, crispy pastries are stuffed with a spiced mixture of moong dal or urad dal, along with a medley of spices like cumin, coriander, and black pepper. They are typically paired with a tangy tamarind chutney or a spicy potato curry for added flavour.

UP ki Kachori Aloo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Banarasi Dum Aloo

Banarasi Dum Aloo is a quintessential dish from Varanasi that features baby potatoes cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy. The potatoes are first shallow-fried and then slow-cooked in a blend of tomatoes, yoghurt, and a variety of ground spices, including garam masala and coriander powder.

Banarasi Dum Aloo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Baati Chokha

A hearty dish that hails from the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Baati Chokha features rustic wheat flour balls (baati) that are baked until golden and served with mashed vegetables like brinjal, tomatoes, and potatoes (chokha). The simple yet satisfying meal is usually complemented with ghee and chutneys.

Baati Chokha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Tunday Kebab

Originating from Lucknow, these melt-in-your-mouth kebabs are made from finely minced meat, spices, and a secret blend of herbs. The unique method of cooking—slowly frying them in ghee—adds a rich flavour. Tunday Kebab is a must-try for any meat lover visiting Uttar Pradesh.

Tunday Kebab (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Nimona

Nimona is a rustic, traditional dish made from green peas and potatoes, along with a blend of spices. This dish is particularly popular in rural parts of UP and is a comforting, wholesome meal.

Nimona (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These traditional dishes showcase the essence of Uttar Pradesh's culinary heritage, and trying them on Uttar Pradesh Day is an experience that celebrates the state's rich food culture.

