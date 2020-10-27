Buckle up! It is Halloween season. We have stepped into the last week of October & we can't wait for the trick or treat festivity. Every year, October 31 is celebrated as Halloween and the idea, as you probably know, includes dressing up in spooky costumes and having a ghostly feast. Some of the most popular Halloween costumes these days are that from games such as Fortnite, Among Us etc. along with Spiderman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Black Panther, Deadpool, Harry Potter & Catwoman costumes. Some of traditional Halloween outfits include that of the Devil, Mummy, Pirate, Zombie, Cat costume, Vampire or superheroes like Superman, Batman etc. Some people also opt for sexy Halloween costume, the inspiration of which you can take from Bella Thorne's Instagram for example, sexy fairy and HOT little red riding hood (why does this sound so wrong in my head?!)

However, if you're planning to get into a Halloween look, you might want to wake up the perfectionist in you and get amazing Halloween nail art done too. BUT if you wanna keep Halloween dress-up lowkey and not jump in with both feet, you can just express yourself via the manicure ONLY. Halloween 2020: NICU Babies Wear Adorably Scary Costumes at Florida Hospital, From French Fries to Pirate, Take a Look at 7 Funny Yet Scary Clothes to Dress Your Children This Season!

In either of the cases, whether or not you're going lowkey this year in terms of the Halloween costume, you must check out some of coolest Halloween nail art ideas on the internet. Right from the pumpkin style manicure to bloody nail art, you MUST give these creative ways a shot and decorate your fingernails this October 31st. Also, if you are looking for some Halloween costume inspiration, we have that for you too. BUT make sure you refrain from Offensive Costumes like COVID-themed outfit and Nazi Look. Let's take a look at some of the best nail arts that are going viral online:

What's Halloween Without Some Spider Web

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Bruner (@lea_living_happy_healthy) on Oct 27, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

And Some More Spider Webs Actually...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy / Style Sisters (@amy_stylesisters) on Oct 27, 2020 at 4:04am PDT

Feeling Vampire-ish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tippy (@meettippy) on Oct 27, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Frank Adams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francesca Renato Nails (@francescarenato.nails) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

Woah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nail Gallery & Beauty (@thenailgallery16) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

Boo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleisha Sloane 0414279949 (@by_eleisha) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

Happy Halloween, people. This year due to coronavirus, you might want to avoid get-togethers to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. However, a lot of virtual celebrations taking place around the world like spooky online video game events you can be a part of. Here's the list of October 31 parties, parades and trick-or-treat events that have been cancelled. But you can surely join virtual events along with your friends and family.

