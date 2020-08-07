You must have heard that diabetic are more at a risk of suffering from COVID-19 complications which is why you should continuously monitor your blood sugar levels. Early diagnosis of diabetes is key to managing the disease. This disorder badly affects the functioning of the immune system which is why early diagnosis is so important. Therefore, uncontrolled diabetes can make one prone to infections. High blood sugar levels in the blood can unleash the destructive molecules that interfere with the body’s natural defense mechanism. Read on to know more!

How Does High Blood Sugar Levels in The Body Weaken the Immune System?

Diabetes is a silent killer. Every cell of your body gets severely damaged when your blood sugar levels goes for a toss. In fact, with time diabetes can damage your organs too which in turn drives your body into an immune response which can lead to inflammation. Prolonged inflammation in the body can lead to various kinds of diseases including obesity. What to Eat To Beat Coronavirus? Types of Mushrooms That Are Excellent to Boost Immunity and Fight Respiratory Symptom.

In case of excessive cell damage in your body, the immune cells go on an overdrive mode. Under normal circumstances, the macrophages clear the cellular debris to battle any kind of tissue damage. The white blood cells also wipe out foreign substances, microbes, and everything else that can cause harm to the body cells. Too much of damage for a prolonged time can kill the healthy cells leading to inflammation. This is why you must keep your blood sugar levels in check for a healthy immune system. Coronavirus Prevention: Natural Antivirals and Herbs To Support Your Immune System and Beat COVID-19.

How to Boost Your Immunity?

You need to care for your body's natural defence system so that it doesn’t go weak. Certain Ayurvedic formulas can go a long way in revving up your immune system. Incorporate herbs like amla, ashwagandha, and guduchi in your diet to modulate the activity of cytokines to strengthen your body’s natural defence mechanism. Amla, is also an extremely rich source of Vitamin C, that can help in amping up immunity. Foods That Weaken Your Immunity: From Coffee to Sweets, Avoid These Foods to Keep Your Immune System Strong and Help Your Body Fight Infections!

Also, ensure that you consume a lot of probiotics like yoghurt to keep your immunity strong. Probiotics will aid in digestion, improves immunity and lowers your risk of infections. Make sure you eat a small bowl of curd every day.

