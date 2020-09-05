World Beard Day is annually celebrated on the first Saturday of September on an International level. On this day, people from every nation and continent gather to show off their beards. This event is characterised by the happiness of all people with beards. The record for world's longest beard is held by Hans Langseth, who is originally from Norway. According to Guinness World Records, at the time of Langseth's death in 1927, his beard measured 17 feet 6 inches long. On the occasion of World Beard Day 2020, LatestLY brings you five tips that can help grow your beard faster at home. From Coconut Oil to Lemon & Cinnamon Mixture, Here Are Few Tips for Thick Beard Growth.

Every man desires to have a thick beard and moustache. However, not all are lucky to get proper and equally distributed facial hairs. If you are planning for full-fledged beard growth, you will have to keep patience for around two to four months. Also, it takes 30 days to have a clear idea of what kind of beard you’ve got to work with. A few things like increasing protein intake, exfoliating skin and more can help you grow a beard at a faster rate.

Five Tips to Grow Beard Faster at Home

1. Increase the protein intake in your diet for faster beard growth. The protein found in meat, fish, eggs and nuts helps the hair on your face grow quicker. Apart from this, foods rich in vitamin A, C and E should also be incorporated in your diet. Adding foods like bell peppers, carrots regularly to your diet can stimulate facial hair growth.

2. Massaging the face with coconut oil and amla oil thrice in a week can also help expedite the beard growth.

3. Also, try to have at least 2.5 mg of biotin for faster beard growth. Biotin is found in foods like eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, banana, almonds, walnuts, mushroom and meat.

4. If you are aiming for healthy beard growth, it is also necessary to exfoliate your skin at least once a week. This will help remove dead cells and stimulate hair growth. Also, wash your skin with warm water using a mild cleanser twice a day.

5. Lastly, it is very important to keep your mind stress-free as beard will grow in a better way if you are relaxed. Try doing meditation and yoga for managing your stress level.

Therefore, if you are aiming to have that classy beard look, do follow the above-mentioned simple steps for a good result. On World Beard Day 2020, compliment people who have a full-fledged grown beard.

