It is International Coffee Day 2021! Just as the name suggests the day is dedicated one of the most popular beverages, coffee. Your cuppa joe doesn't just make for a perfect beverage over chats with your friends, but you will also be surprised to know the benefits of drinking about 2 cups of coffee daily.

As soon as you drink coffee, you get may feel happy and energised, but the caffeine present in coffee is also known to disturb the sleep cycle. But if consumed in moderation, about 2-3 times a day, has immense benefits. Check out some of the benefits of coffee:

Stress-Reliever

Researchers at Seoul National University found that coffee may affect the proteins in the brain that are responsible for stress. Not only stress, but the exhaustion caused due to lack of sleep may also be overcome by coffee. How Much Coffee is Too Much Coffee? Know Everything About the Healthiest Way to Get Your Dose of Caffeine Daily!

Coffee For Skincare

Coffee grounds can help you get rid of dead skin from the fac. It makes the skin softer and also brings glow. You can use coffee as a face pack or even as a facial scrub.

Coffee and Parkinson's

Coffee may prove to be helpful in managing Parkinson's. It is said that caffeine may lower the risk of Parkinson's according to research.

Coffee May Lower The Risk of Liver Cirrhosis

According to a 2006 study, those who drink a cup of coffee every day have a 20 percent lower risk of liver cirrhosis. Liver cirrhosis is a liver disease caused by excessive consumption of alcohol.

Coffee May Be Your Happy Drink

People who drink one to three cups of coffee a day have a 10 percent lower risk of depression. This is not only because of the caffeine, but coffee also contains antioxidants that can elevate your mood.

Strengthen Stamina

Caffeine is known to increase the circulation of fatty acids in the blood, and can in turn, help strengthen stamina.

Control Diabetes

According to a study by the American Chemical Society, drinking three to four cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by 50 percent.

Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's

Researchers from the University of South Florida and Miami found in a study that people over the age of 65 who regularly drink coffee have a lower risk of Alzheimer's.

While coffee may have many benefits, it is also addictive. You must overcome the urge the drinking coffee all the time since it contains caffeine. This chemical substance increases the heartbeat and can also cause a headache.

