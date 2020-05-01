Sex Positions to Try This Weekend! From Cowgirl to Doggy Style, Check Out The Most Erotic Poses For Best Orgasm

Oral Sex (Photo courtesy: Pixabay)

It’s a long, long weekend and there’s not pretty much left to do since everyone is at home amid the lockdown. However, even while you stay at home, you can still DO each other and make the most of this long weekend. Its time for you and your partner to spice things up in the bedroom and take things a notch higher. How to do that? Well, you can try these raunchy sex positions this weekend and make this one of the hottest and happening weekends of your lifetime. Hot Sex Positions For Intense Orgasm: 5 Types Of 69 Sex Position You Had No Idea Existed!

The Classic – Missionary Position

The classic missionary position never goes out of fashion. What could make this sex position more interesting is having a rough, wild and nasty foreplay! Although you might think that the missionary position is already tried and tested, there are several variations that you can try this time. A fun idea to experiment with the missionary position would be to have a pillow tucked in under your woman’s butt so that she is on a higher level than usual. This small shift in the position will make way for an extra deep penetration while you are on top, giving you both a climax of a lifetime!

Let Her Ride You – Cowgirl Position

Who doesn’t like the woman on top position? The cowgirl position lets you have the woman take control of things and oh boy! They do it so well! For the cowgirl position, the man needs to lay down naked with his legs wide open… wide enough for your woman to see and take charge of the business down there. You could experiment with a vibrator while having to indulge in the cowgirl position and we bet it will only make things hotter!

Doggy Style

Ever heard of anal orgasm? The doggy style sex position has anal sex involved which can get completely rough as it gives a really deep penetration. For the doggy style sex position, have the woman get on her hands and knees, while the man thrusts from behind. If you have a sex pillow, use it to keep it under your knees just so that your hips are bumped by a couple of inches making it easier for deep penetration.

Get Her to MOAN with The Om Position

The Om position will have you both sitting cross-legged facing each other. This sex position can work wonders if you and your partner are looking for something intimate and sensuous as it is all about eye contact. Slowly, press your body against your man’s and thrust while you have your arms wrapped around him.

One thing to keep in mind while trying these sex positions this weekend would be to set the mood right. Get some scented candles, put on some fancy ferry lights, take out your kinky clothes from the wardrobe, play some really good music, and watch an erotic movie and make this weekend, a sex-filled one!