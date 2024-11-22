India has always been a mysterious and interesting place for travelers worldwide. It is hard to tell which state has the most to offer, but we have decided to focus on Goa state in this article. Goa is known for many things, including culture, climate, beaches, nightlife, and historical places. It is an all-year-round destination, which is a great thing for people who can’t freely choose the period of the year when they can organize their trip.

In one place, you will see lush greenery, breathtaking beaches and colorful architecture. For those who do not know, this state is a mix of Portuguese and Indian culture (an unusual cocktail, isn’t it?). Our mini-guide will highlight the most interesting things to do in Goa. That way, you can adequately schedule your trip a few weeks or months before. Let’s get started!

Enjoy Entirely Legal Gambling

India has very specific gambling laws. This industry is either in a grey zone or completely illegal in most areas of the country. Three states where you can enjoy legal gambling are Daman, Sikkim and Goa. Goa, in our opinion, is the most casino-friendly country. Your only obligation when heading to a casino is to be at least 21 and bring an identification document. Otherwise, the security at land-based casinos won’t let you enter. Also, remember that most casinos have an entry fee of around $25 on average (varies from one place to another).

The most popular gambling venues in this state are Casino Pride, Deltin Jaqk, Casino Palms, and Deltin Royale. On the other hand, if you want to avoid crowds and noise, you can enjoy online blackjack and other casino games on different gambling platforms available in Goa. Make sure they possess a valid license to ensure complete safety for yourself!

Swimming in the Dughsagar Waterfalls

Did you know that India is rich with waterfalls? They are located all over the country. Speaking of Goa, the highest one (second-highest in India) is Dudhsagar Falls, which is around 600 meters tall. This is a favorite holiday destination for many locals, so be sure you will have the chance to meet many of them and hear some interesting stories about this region.

The color of the waterfall pool is interesting - it is unusually green, which will impress you a lot. Most people who went there confirmed they had an unforgettable experience, so why don’t you be one of them?

Take a Tour of Old Goa

Have you ever heard about the Rome of the East? That’s a phrase people use for Old Goa. This is a historically important spot for India and for Asia as a whole. Believe it or not, Old Goa was one of the richest and most splendid cities on the entire continent. It is full of churches and buildings that have been properly maintained over the years. There are two things you must not skip to visit there - the Basilica of Born Jesus and the Se Cathedral. The second one is the largest church in the entire country.

Shopping Tour: Visit Anjuna Flea Market

Shopping in Goa is a charming experience! Visitors should not miss the opportunity to visit Anjuna Flea Market. This is a very popular destination for travel vloggers around the world, so you might already have the opportunity to see it online.

Anyway, there are a few important information we have to share about this place. First, it is only opened on Wednesdays, from 8 AM to 6 PM. Sellers are offering a diversity of things here; you can find footwear, Tibetan goods, jewelry, garments, and souvenirs.

Jungle Safari at the Molle National Park

The Molle National Park has a 50-year-long history. The size of the entire park is around 107 square kilometers, which means you will need a bit more time to explore it. Logically, you won’t do that on a walk; the hosts will rent you the open jeep you can use for the adventure. This location is recommended for people who want to go far away from sunny and sandy beaches.

So, what to expect there? Animal lovers will have the opportunity to see all sorts of animals. Despite reptiles, birds and butterflies that are on every corner, you can also see leopards, sambars and Bengal Tigers. You can enjoy this adventure from 8 AM to 5:30 PM (try to finish everything at least 20 minutes before that). The entry fee for adults is $0.25, and for kids is $0.12.

Silent Beach Parties

Goa is well-known for its beach parties and they really are on every corner during the entire day. However, something unique we recommend is Silent Noise Club which is located on Palolem Beach. All the visitors will have the chance to dance and listen to music while wearing headphones. It will probably look silly when you see all those people dancing like crazy in complete silence. However, it is actually a super fun place and a one-of-a-kind opportunity for tourists.

Conclusion

Goa offers something for everyone. You can enjoy nature, nightlife, and history in one place. We recommend a holiday of at least 7 days because that will be enough to enjoy all our suggested activities. Prices are meager and suitable for everyone’s budget. Have fun!

