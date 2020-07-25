The coronavirus pandemic has made everything virtual. Be it schools or celebrations, technology is coming in a bridge. But with technology, there come in technical and some very unexpected difficulties. Like for a student who failed an exam because a meatball dropped off from her food on the keyboard and logged her out! That may seem like the worst excuse ever, but it is very much real for a girl named Sam Lee. She even documented how it happened and emailed her professor for a retest. Thankfully, she did get a chance to give the exam again. And needless to say, her story is now going viral. California University Professor Brings in Soft Toys For Students Every Week as Rewards For Their Hard-Work! Viral Video Makes Everyone Emotional.

Sam Lee was giving her economics test online but while at it, she was eating a meatball sub. But who would've thought a meatball from her food would get her failed! A meatball fell out on her keyboard and she got logged out from her test and her results came back showing her scoring 39 per cent. Sam decided to reason it out with her professor by writing him an email about what had happened. She even shared pictures of the incident! And guess what, her professor was kind enough to consider and gave her an option to retake the test! Lee tweeted about the incident, which has blown up on Twitter with over 4 lakh likes and 57,000 retweets. Viral 'Fictional' Post Details Teacher Being Abused by Students During Online Class, Netizens Hope Better Sense Prevails Among Pupils Who Engage in Trolling Their Professors (Check Tweets).

Check The Students Tweet:

remember in high school teachers would be like "your college professors will not tolerate this kind of behavior" pic.twitter.com/D183VnnfFS — slee (@samanthlee16) July 15, 2020

She wrote, "Something hit my computer and caused it to submit the test when I had less than half of the questions answered. By something, I mean a meatball that had tragically fallen onto my keyboard as I was taking the exam. This said meatball caused some malfunctions with my laptop and caused the test to submit itself." Lee even added that it is no reason but asked if she could take a retest. Her professor replied in the same vein. He called it a new and unusual excuse for a low score but it seemed unlikely she had made it up. Her deadline was extended and her professor wrote, "I would recommend you take the test either before or after dinner." So lovely and also a lucky one to have such an understanding professor.

People on Twitter were definitely impressed by this one and some shared their own good and bad experiences with college professors. Check some tweets:

Need Proof of Death

What school do you go to bc I said I had to fly home for a funeral and I was asked for proof of death — grace (@GraceNorrisss) July 17, 2020

Just Pass!

Best I got was a history class I was already close to failing, was up for 2 days straight beforehand finishing other projects that I forgot to finish the final assignment for it. I just asked the professor “can I just like not fail?” And he let me pass just above the threshold — Drakithu (@Drakithu) July 17, 2020

Ruining Students' Sleep

One time in my college religion class our professor made us show up for a final exam at 8am and then sent us home and told us there was no final — Al (@AllieDiStefano) July 17, 2020

Sweet!

Caring and Considerate Professors For Some

I left a college exam with pages of the exam still among my things. At night, I realized the mistake & almost went crazy. I called the TA, who happened to be a friend, for advice. He was going to grade the test & knew that I was a good student. He accepted the pages & I got my A! — Esther Fernandes (@e_nandes2) July 22, 2020

Haha

Are you also being reminded of your college professors now? What do you think would happen to you if you had something similar? Each one of us has experienced such varied professors in college life. But Sam Lee was sure one lucky student with a great professor.

