Sichuan, January 7: You've undoubtedly heard a lot of endearing tales about the bonds between kids, and they're usually fun to hear. You may be delightfully occupied all day long by observing their cute antics and hearing their carefree discussions. However, if a youngster does anything out of the ordinary, there might be serious repercussions. In China, a family had a similar situation. Kids are prone to sharing things like pencils, candy, or even expensive toys. But a 4-year-old Chinese kid gave a total of 20 tolas of gold to his kindergarten friend!

The South China Morning Post reports that the incident took place in the Sichuan province of China, when a kindergartener became so enamoured with one of his classmates that he started to see a long-term relationship with her. ‘I Already Explained Myself’: Toddler’s Gibberish Response to Mom Leave Netizens in Split (Watch Video).

The boy gave the girl two 100-gram gold biscuits as a sign of his dedication. The parents were in disbelief when the girl brought it home and showed it to them. Unexpectedly, the parents of the girl reached out to the parents of the boy and told them the whole scenario. According to the boy's parents, they told their child that the gold bars were reserved for his future bride. They never imagined, though, that the youngster would give them away to a classmate without telling them at all. Cat Freezes Itself to Avoid Toddler's Attention, Hilarious Video of the Feline Goes Viral.

Previously, a kindergarten student in China received a gold bracelet from their mother in May 2023, much to the amazement of everyone. After the youngster was seen giving one of his classmates his jewels, the boy's mother, taken aback by what had happened, received a warning from the instructor to watch out for her valuables. The youngster gave an explanation for his behaviour when questioned, saying that he was going to present it to a girl he had been acquainted with in kindergarten as a gift.

