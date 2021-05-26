A clip of an MMA fight circulated on social media between two internet celebrities - Hasbulla Magomedov and Abduroziq - quickly became the subject of widespread contention amid varied groups of Social Media. While some found it precocious, and endearing, others were resolute in their anger and said its content was of poor taste, as it mocked a whole community of small people with a growth disorder. This was also subsequently condemned by Russia's Dwarf Athletic Association. The video that has created quite a clamour on social media, with almost nine million hits, shows their pre-fight banter as Abduroziq threatens Hasbulla: ”If you lay even a finger on me now, they will take your corpse away." Since there is a widespread interest surrounding the TikTok star and his medical condition, in this article we will try to explain the disease that restricts the growth of Hasbulla Magomedov.

In the tape, a popular Tik Tok star from the Russian republic of Dagestan Hasbulla 'Hasbik' Magomedo, who is 18-years-old and 3ft tall might have a stature of a child, but he is an adult with a Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), popularly known as dwarfism. It's a condition common in children that occurs when you have insufficient growth hormones in the body. In order to grow at a normal pace, the pituitary gland has to produce sufficient growth hormones. When it's unable to do so it restricts growth.

The pituitary gland is a small gland which is located at the base of the brain. This is responsible for the production of several hormones. Inadequate production of growth hormones could be a result of defects in the brain that is acquired during birth as a genetic condition or later in life as a result of trauma, infection, radiation therapy, or tumour growth within the brain. GHD results in growth retardation, short stature, and maturation delays reflected by the delay of lengthening of the bones that is disproportionate to the chronological age of the child.

The disease is treatable if diagnosed early with daily injections of recombinant human growth hormone (RHGH).

