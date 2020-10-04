Govt Offering Work From Home Opportunity Under ‘Mahatma Gandhi Unemployment Scheme’? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, October 4: Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, fake news has been spreading like wildfire on social media. Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and several other social media platforms have been flooded with misinformation and fake news, which leads to panic and confusion among people. In a latest such case, a viral message is doing rounds on WhatsApp claiming that in the wake of unemployment in the country, the central government is offering an opportunity to earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per day by just sitting at home. The fake claim added that the government will provide such opportunities under the 'Mahatma Gandhi unemployment scheme'.

The fake post also stated that the offer is valid only up to October 10 and urged people to register online at the earliest. It adds saying people just need to have a smartphone to avail this opportunity and earn money by working from home. The claim states: 'In a WhatsApp message it is being claimed that the Centre is giving an opportunity to earn money by sitting at home under the 'Mahatma Gandhi unemployment scheme'. Appointment Letter by Indian Oil Corporation for the Position of Service Manager Is Fake! PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake IOC Letter.

Here's the Fact Check by PIB:

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) categorically stated that the claim made in a WhatsApp message was a fake one as no such scheme is being run by the central government. "This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government", the PIB said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire, triggering panic among people. The government has taken several initiatives to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which is being floated on digital platforms. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : WhatsApp message claims Central government is giving an opportunity to earn money sitting at home under the 'Mahatma Gandhi unemployed scheme'. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals this claim is fake as no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

