Indian celebrities enjoy a massive fan following on social media. When it comes to setting trends and glamour, they are the people we look up to. Everything they say or do becomes a trend. Several fans almost worship the stars. However, just like Bollywood stars, there are a few regional actors who are equally famous. There are some Bhojpuri actresses who are considered to be social media icons. Their love for cinemas has made them social media stars. Infact, they are all are active social media users.

They love to keep their fans updated and entertained by sharing several stunning pictures of them on the photo-sharing app. They never fail to inspire their fans with gorgeous looks. The Bhojpuri actresses also post some workout videos and vacation pictures to keep their fans motivated. Fans love to watch them on the silver screen and even follow their favourite stars on social media to know about their day-to-day life updates. The fans almost stay glued on the social media handles of the Bhojpuri actresses. Let's take a look at the Bhojpuri actresses who enjoy a major fan following on social media.

Monalisa

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has several followers on Instagram. Apart from Bhojpuri, she has also worked in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, and Kannada films.

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's every post on Instagram goes viral in no time. She has a huge fan following on social media. She made her Bhojpuri acting debut in 2015 with the film Nirahua Hindustani.

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is one of the high-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also lent her melodious voice to several Bhojpuri albums.

Kajal Raghwani

Kajal Raghwani is one of the gorgeous-looking actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She too enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram.

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee often shares her workout videos on Instagram to give her fans some fitness goals. She made her Bhojpuri acting debut with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala alongside Manoj Tiwari in 2003.

