Fans of cricket had been missing out all the fun on the field ever since the coronavirus lockdown. But it all set to return with the Indian Premeir League 2020 edition that starts from September 19, 2020, in UAE. While the buzz around IPL 2020 grows, it grew stronger post the release of this year's theme song titled 'Ayenge Hum Wapas'. But after initial praises it is garnering all negative publicity following rapper Krnsa's claims about the song being plagiarised. Rapper named Krsna alleged that the IPL 2020 anthem song has been plagiarised from his track ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’. As the news came up, the excitement for the games turned to making memes and jokes on the latest update. With the set of meme formats, netizens started making funny jokes on IPL theme being copied. This morning #IPLAnthemcopied continues to trend with more memes and jokes.

Theme songs do keep up with the enthusiasm of the tournament. This year's anthem ignites a hope that cricket will be regular again. It goes on to show how the spectators will enjoy the game from the stadiums soon. At the same time it also gives a message that we should take proper precautions in time of the global pandemic. But as people were enjoying the song, the update of the allegations came along. And its no surprise that meme reactions have started pouring as it is the go-to reactions to almost everything that happens today. If you are not too interested in the game, you can just enjoy the funny memes and jokes that are trending on social media. IPL Theme Songs: 'Aayenge Hum Wapas’ for 2020 Edition and All Other Popular Indian Premier League Anthems Over the Years (Watch Videos).

Check The Funny Memes and Jokes Here:

Perfect Line

Public Right Now

Given a New Logo

Pata Chal Gaya!

LOL!

IPL Theme Song Be Like...

Here's The Theme Song in Case You Haven't Yet Seen:

Check Video of the track by Krsna:

So what do you think, they sound similar? Meanwhile, the composer of the IPL anthem Pranav Ajayrao Malpe has expressed shock at the plagiarism claims. He has clarified that there is no truth behind rapper Krishna Kaul's allegation. Meanwhile, you can just enjoy the memes and jokes that this recent update has given.

