Mark Zuckerberg Funny Memes Go Viral on His 36th Birthday As Twitterati Wish the ‘Guy Who Remembers Your Birthday, When No One Else Did’

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, turned 36-year-old today. It was on February 4, 2004, a 19-year-old Zuckerberg launched the site, then called, “thefacebook.com,” exclusively for Harvard University students. It was an instant hit. Who knew, the site would one day become so significant in our everyday life. There is so much controversy surrounded on Facebook’s foundation, but no matter what, Zuckerberg’s illustrious career and achievements are just too many. The Facebook CEO is an inspiration for tech professionals and entrepreneurs. So his 36th birthday has to be an internet hit. People trend #MarkZuckerberg on social media platforms, by wishing the Facebook founder with funny memes and jokes. Because, he is the guy, who remembers your birthday, when no one else did! Mark Zuckerberg Owns a List of Most Expensive Things From Ulysses Yacht to Pagani Huayra, Here’s the Net Worth of Facebook Co-Founder.

Zuckerberg’s company, is undoubtedly one of the leading tech companies. And to think of it, it all started with a game-changing innovation from a dorm room at Harvard University. Ever since then, there was no looking back for Zuckerberg. From being on the Forbes’ list to receiving many awards and titles, he grew to be one of the most followed entrepreneurs in the word. Like in most countries, Zuckerberg also enjoys a huge following in India. Hence, our desi Twitterati took the opportunity to thank him for his contribution and innovation on his birthday. Mark Zuckerberg Quotes: Celebrate Facebook CEO and Co-Founder's 36th Birthday With These Inspirational and Motivational Sayings!

Facebook is high on the use of virtual celebrations. Like almost all social media platforms, users are highly active on Facebook, too, using the features to make celebrations virtual during this time, when the world is going through a global crisis. We wish Zuckerberg, a very Happy Birthday!