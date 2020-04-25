On World Malaria Day 2020, Sudarsan Pattnaik Crafts Sand Art to Raise Awareness on the Deadly Disease (View Pic)

Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand/ Twitter)

It is World Malaria Day 2020 today, April 25. While the world is gripped in fear of novel coronavirus, World Malaria Day remains a significant observation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO), noted that malaria-affected countries might currently represent only a small proportion of the global total of a novel coronavirus, the situation can evolve rapidly. This highlights the importance to act quickly while treating malaria to protect communities from other infection. On this significant event, India’s sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, crafted a beautiful creation to increase awareness on the deadly disease. On World Malaria Day 2020, the Padma Shri awardee shared a magnificent sand art, depicting the importance to increase awareness on malaria across the globe. World Malaria Day 2020: Quotes By Influential Personalities To Raise Awareness About Deadly Disease.

Sudarsan Pattnaik never fails to participate in both global and national event. He rightly uses his skill to portray and increase awareness in the given situation. Be it festivals or any awareness day or even the ongoing pandemic, Pattnaik has always managed to impress his fans and share the significance of observing the national and international days. Likewise, for World Malaria Day 2020, the sand artist shared one of his creations, he crafted on the sands of Puri beach in Odisha. A patient lying down, infected with the disease, and mosquitos around, the artist brilliantly underlined the importance of sustaining efforts to prevent, detect and treat malaria. World Malaria Day 2020: FAQs About Anopheles Genus or Marsh Mosquitoes That Are Responsible for Spreading the Vector-Borne Disease.

“Let us all work towards Zero #Malaria, even during this time of unprecedented crisis due to #COVID19. I am Sharing one of my SandArts,” Pattnaik tweeted with an image of his sand art.

Malaria is a serious disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans. Those who get malaria, typically feel very sick with high fevers, shaking chills and flu-like illness. World Malaria Day mark the successes in the fight of malaria, highlight the responsibility we all have to end the disease within a generation and urge leaders to step up and act, which will get us closer to the malaria-free world.