Towards the end of 2020, Harrdy Sandhu's song Titliaan had everyone hooked. The song Titliaan went viral especially for the lines "Pata Nahi Ji Kaunsa Nasha Karta Hai". A lot of memes, funny videos and reels were trending online on this one line and now there's an update to that question. The singer released a second part of the song called Titliaan Warga and netizens have got the answer to that question. So as some are relieved to find it, others have funny reactions as always. '2021: Hold My Beer' Funny Memes and GIFs Trend Online As Netizens Feel US Capitol Unrest, New COVID-19 Strain, National Lockdown is So 2020!

For those who are completely clueless, you may want to be more updated with the latest meme trends. Harrdy Sandhu's song Titliaan released a month ago. One specific parts of its lyrics had hooked everyone, so much so that there were many funny memes on it which still continue. On January 5, another song, more like a sequel to Titliaan was released online. In the lyrics of the latest song are the lines, "Pata Chala Jismon ka Nasha Karta Hai." And people have found the answer to the mystery of Kaunsa Nasha Karta Hai. Some are too relived to find it out and have funny reactions.

Check Funny Tweets of Pata Chal Gaya Kaunsa Nasha Karta Hai:

#TitliaanWarga Lo ji pta chl gya nasha!😹 See full image pic.twitter.com/RjoXDGlzyk — S P A R S H (@Innocent2_af) January 6, 2021

Die in Peace!

After knowing 'konsa nasha karta hai' i can die peacefully now😌🙌 .#TITLIAANWARGA — Ardab_Mutiyaran_ (@Ardab_Mutiyaran) January 7, 2021

Mystery of 2020 Solved

Pata Chal Gaya

"Kattapa killed bahubali" k baad aaj biggest mystery solved ho gyi 😝😝🤣🤣#titliaanwarga — Anky 😈 (@sikarwaar_) January 6, 2021

You to Your Bestie

#TITLIAANWARGA Me when i saw my bestfriend - pic.twitter.com/amNXkMPiS1 — SHY TAAN (@_shy_taan_) January 6, 2021

Then and Now

Then : People trying to figuring out that, Kon sa nasha karta hai ? Now : People Shoked when they get to know, Jismo ka nasha karta hai 😳#TITLIAANWARGA — Jasveer Singh (@officialjasveer) January 7, 2021

Watch Video of Titliaan Warga Song Here:

Here's The First Song If You Hadn't Heard It:

Now listen to both the songs and you'll now the connection. Those curiously wanting to know the answer have got it and are relieved. Nevertheless, the memes and reactions aside, both these songs have got a love from the people.

