Propose Day 2025 Funny Memes, Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts: The Day in Valentine Week To ‘Propose’ to Your Love—or Just Share Memes About It

Let’s face it. Propose Day is just another excuse for social media to remind you of how utterly 'perfect' everyone else’s love life is, while you’re sitting at home, swiping through dating apps wondering if 'I’m too picky' is actually a legitimate reason for your singleness.

Viral Shaloo Tiwari| Feb 08, 2025 10:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Propose Day 2025 Funny Memes, Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts: The Day in Valentine Week To ‘Propose’ to Your Love—or Just Share Memes About It
Propose Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Propose Day- the second day of Valentine Week, where every couple on the planet is expected to show the world just how serious their love is by putting a ring on it — or at least sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Because if you didn’t propose on Propose Day, did your relationship really count? Or, if you’re single like the rest of us, is your existence suddenly validated by the sheer quantity of awkward proposals you can scroll through on social media? No matter which among the two you are, these Propose Day funny memes and jokes are sure to crack you up on Valentine Week. Here are the best Propose Day 2025 funny memes, jokes and viral Instagram posts. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love. 

Let’s face it. Propose Day is just another excuse for social media to remind you of how utterly “perfect” everyone else’s love life is, while you’re sitting at home, swiping through dating apps wondering if “I’m too picky” is actually a legitimate reason for your singleness. Meanwhile, the couples out there are preparing to give us all major heart-eye emojis with their “unexpected” proposals, which, let’s be honest, are never that unexpected.

Oh, but the funny memes and jokes! The memes are the real MVPs of Propose Day. Because let’s be real: for every sweet, tear-jerking proposal that you pretend not to roll your eyes at, there are a hundred memes just waiting to make you laugh through your totally non-existent love life. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: What Are the 7 Days of Anti-Romance? Slap Day, Flirt Day, Break Up Day and More, Date Sheet of Self-Growth and Healing. 

And let’s talk about those over-the-top proposals we’re subjected to online. You know the ones — the flash mobs, the public speeches, the proposals in front of 500 strangers who are definitely not filming it for Instagram. Now, Propose Day wouldn’t be complete without the usual parade of funny memes about the anti-proposal crew. These are the single people who are so done with hearing about love that they go straight for the humor. And let’s not forget the gems from the ‘commitment-phobes’ in the wild, whose take on Propose Day is simply, “I’ll commit to a pizza, but a person? I’m good.” Check out some of the best Propose Day 2025 funny memes and jokes.

LOL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ankur Sharma (@gyani_sharmaji)

SAME

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shubh_comic (@shubh_comic)

LMAO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memer (@meme2_243)

True

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Punjabi 🖤 (@sarcastiic__sam)

THIS!!

Propose Day 2025 Funny Memes, Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts: The Day in Valentine Week To ‘Propose’ to Your Love—or Just Share Memes About It

Let’s face it. Propose Day is just another excuse for social media to remind you of how utterly 'perfect' everyone else’s love life is, while you’re sitting at home, swiping through dating apps wondering if 'I’m too picky' is actually a legitimate reason for your singleness.

Viral Shaloo Tiwari| Feb 08, 2025 10:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Propose Day 2025 Funny Memes, Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts: The Day in Valentine Week To ‘Propose’ to Your Love—or Just Share Memes About It
Propose Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Propose Day- the second day of Valentine Week, where every couple on the planet is expected to show the world just how serious their love is by putting a ring on it — or at least sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Because if you didn’t propose on Propose Day, did your relationship really count? Or, if you’re single like the rest of us, is your existence suddenly validated by the sheer quantity of awkward proposals you can scroll through on social media? No matter which among the two you are, these Propose Day funny memes and jokes are sure to crack you up on Valentine Week. Here are the best Propose Day 2025 funny memes, jokes and viral Instagram posts. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love. 

Let’s face it. Propose Day is just another excuse for social media to remind you of how utterly “perfect” everyone else’s love life is, while you’re sitting at home, swiping through dating apps wondering if “I’m too picky” is actually a legitimate reason for your singleness. Meanwhile, the couples out there are preparing to give us all major heart-eye emojis with their “unexpected” proposals, which, let’s be honest, are never that unexpected.

Oh, but the funny memes and jokes! The memes are the real MVPs of Propose Day. Because let’s be real: for every sweet, tear-jerking proposal that you pretend not to roll your eyes at, there are a hundred memes just waiting to make you laugh through your totally non-existent love life. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: What Are the 7 Days of Anti-Romance? Slap Day, Flirt Day, Break Up Day and More, Date Sheet of Self-Growth and Healing. 

And let’s talk about those over-the-top proposals we’re subjected to online. You know the ones — the flash mobs, the public speeches, the proposals in front of 500 strangers who are definitely not filming it for Instagram. Now, Propose Day wouldn’t be complete without the usual parade of funny memes about the anti-proposal crew. These are the single people who are so done with hearing about love that they go straight for the humor. And let’s not forget the gems from the ‘commitment-phobes’ in the wild, whose take on Propose Day is simply, “I’ll commit to a pizza, but a person? I’m good.” Check out some of the best Propose Day 2025 funny memes and jokes.

LOL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ankur Sharma (@gyani_sharmaji)

SAME

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shubh_comic (@shubh_comic)

LMAO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memer (@meme2_243)

True

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Punjabi 🖤 (@sarcastiic__sam)

THIS!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G H R U S H (@justghrusshh)

All in all, Propose Day is a time for everyone to get a little extra mushy, whether they’re ready for a lifetime of commitment or just posting a meme about running away from it. Whether you’re popping the big question or just watching from the sidelines with a bag of popcorn, remember: the best thing about Propose Day is that it’s all over by the next day — and the memes last forever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Festivals And Events Funny Propose Day Memes Happy Propose Day Happy Propose Day 2025 Happy Propose Day Quotes Propose Day Propose Day 2025 Propose Day 2025 Date Propose Day Celebrations Propose Day Jokes Propose Day Memes Propose Day Memes and Jokes Propose Day Quotes Today Valentine Valentine Day Valentine Week Valentine Week 2025 Valentine Week 2025 Calendar Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet Valentine Week 2025 Dates Valentine's Day Viral Propose Day Memes
You might also like
February 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date

 w.instagram.com/embed.js">

LMAO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memer (@meme2_243)

True

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Punjabi 🖤 (@sarcastiic__sam)

THIS!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G H R U S H (@justghrusshh)

All in all, Propose Day is a time for everyone to get a little extra mushy, whether they’re ready for a lifetime of commitment or just posting a meme about running away from it. Whether you’re popping the big question or just watching from the sidelines with a bag of popcorn, remember: the best thing about Propose Day is that it’s all over by the next day — and the memes last forever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Festivals And Events Funny Propose Day Memes Happy Propose Day Happy Propose Day 2025 Happy Propose Day Quotes Propose Day Propose Day 2025 Propose Day 2025 Date Propose Day Celebrations Propose Day Jokes Propose Day Memes Propose Day Memes and Jokes Propose Day Quotes Today Valentine Valentine Day Valentine Week Valentine Week 2025 Valentine Week 2025 Calendar Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet Valentine Week 2025 Dates Valentine's Day Viral Propose Day Memes
You might also like
February 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Lifestyle

8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Information

Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Chocolate Day 2025 Recipes: From Chocolate Fondues to Brownies, Celebrate the Love for Sweetness With These Easy and Delicious Desserts (Watch Videos)
Food
Lifestyle

February 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Lifestyle

8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Information

Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Chocolate Day 2025 Recipes: From Chocolate Fondues to Brownies, Celebrate the Love for Sweetness With These Easy and Delicious Desserts (Watch Videos)
Food

Chocolate Day 2025 Recipes: From Chocolate Fondues to Brownies, Celebrate the Love for Sweetness With These Easy and Delicious Desserts (Watch Videos)
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" alt="Chocolate Day 2025 Recipes: From Chocolate Fondues to Brownies, Celebrate the Love for Sweetness With These Easy and Delicious Desserts (Watch Videos)">
Food

Chocolate Day 2025 Recipes: From Chocolate Fondues to Brownies, Celebrate the Love for Sweetness With These Easy and Delicious Desserts (Watch Videos)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Election Commission
50K+ searches
Election Results
20K+ searches
Propose Day 2025
10K+ searches
Propose Day quotes
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel