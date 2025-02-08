Propose Day 2025 Funny Memes, Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts: The Day in Valentine Week To ‘Propose’ to Your Love—or Just Share Memes About It

Propose Day- the second day of Valentine Week, where every couple on the planet is expected to show the world just how serious their love is by putting a ring on it — or at least sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Because if you didn’t propose on Propose Day, did your relationship really count? Or, if you’re single like the rest of us, is your existence suddenly validated by the sheer quantity of awkward proposals you can scroll through on social media? No matter which among the two you are, these Propose Day funny memes and jokes are sure to crack you up on Valentine Week. Here are the best Propose Day 2025 funny memes, jokes and viral Instagram posts. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.

Let’s face it. Propose Day is just another excuse for social media to remind you of how utterly “perfect” everyone else’s love life is, while you’re sitting at home, swiping through dating apps wondering if “I’m too picky” is actually a legitimate reason for your singleness. Meanwhile, the couples out there are preparing to give us all major heart-eye emojis with their “unexpected” proposals, which, let’s be honest, are never that unexpected.

Oh, but the funny memes and jokes! The memes are the real MVPs of Propose Day. Because let’s be real: for every sweet, tear-jerking proposal that you pretend not to roll your eyes at, there are a hundred memes just waiting to make you laugh through your totally non-existent love life. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: What Are the 7 Days of Anti-Romance? Slap Day, Flirt Day, Break Up Day and More, Date Sheet of Self-Growth and Healing.

And let’s talk about those over-the-top proposals we’re subjected to online. You know the ones — the flash mobs, the public speeches, the proposals in front of 500 strangers who are definitely not filming it for Instagram. Now, Propose Day wouldn’t be complete without the usual parade of funny memes about the anti-proposal crew. These are the single people who are so done with hearing about love that they go straight for the humor. And let’s not forget the gems from the ‘commitment-phobes’ in the wild, whose take on Propose Day is simply, “I’ll commit to a pizza, but a person? I’m good.” Check out some of the best Propose Day 2025 funny memes and jokes.

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankur Sharma (@gyani_sharmaji)

SAME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shubh_comic (@shubh_comic)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memer (@meme2_243)

True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Punjabi 🖤 (@sarcastiic__sam)

THIS!!