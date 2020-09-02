Photo of a dog painted in orange and black stripes to look like a tiger has gone viral. Animal lovers and many others in Malaysia were outraged after the incident came to light. The pictures of the dog were shared on Facebook by Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia or the Malaysian Animal Association. Animal groups are trying to get more information on who committed the act. However, this is not the first time, animals have painted to look like other animals. And always such incidents have resulted in criticisms. As this case continues to talk about animal abuses, we take a look at a few other cases where people dyed some animals in zoos and other animal centres. The Colour of Festivals is Not For Stray Dogs and Pets! Keep Animals Away From The Festival of Colours.

Stray Dog Painted as Tiger:

1. Husky As Wolf

In 2016, visitors to Dezhou Zoo in China’s Shandong province were shocked to see a husky being a part of wolf exhibit. Zoo management released a statement admitting that the animal, which filmed walking with a limp, was, in fact, a dog. They said it had been introduced “to create more fun for tourists” and that to tell that the dog and wolves got along well. Do Black Panther Have Spots? Viral Photo From Maharashtra’s Tadoba National Park Captures The Spots Hidden in the Dark Fur of Melanistic Black Cat.

2. Donkey at Egypt Zoo Made to Look Like a Zebra:

In 2018, a zoo in Cairo, Egypt, was accused of trying to fool visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey. And the zoo director insisted the animal is real further angering people. Visitors found it out after the black on the donkey had melted and as its face and the ears didn't look like those of a zebra. After reviewing the images, a leader with the animal activist group PETA disagreed that this animal was well taken care of.

3. Dog as African Lion

In 2013, a zoo in China angered guests by trying to pass off a hairy dog as an African lion. People found out when the "lion" began to bark. The zoo tried to cover up the scandal by saying the real lion had been removed for breeding and instead, a Tibetan mastiff which was an employee’s pet had been placed in the enclosure out of “safety concerns”.

Visitors had then said that many other animals were also reportedly mislabelled. They had put a white fox in a leopard’s den and a dog was passed off as a wolf. While animal rights organisation has always questioned such practices, time and again these things continue to crop up at different places across countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).