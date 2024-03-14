'Sydney Sweeney boobs and leaked nudes' trending on X is a new low cybercrime has reached. A method of cybercrime gaining traction involves the dissemination of malware through fake websites promising raunchy, x-rated content featuring celebrities. This malicious approach, known as social engineering, aims to manipulate users into visiting XXX websites, where their devices become infected with malware.

A recent report has shed light on cybercriminals leveraging the trending topic of the "Sydney Sweeney leak" on social media platforms to lure users to these harmful sites by using Sydney Sweeney's x-rated photos and videos. Initially reported by 404 Media, scammers are capitalizing on the curiosity of users by enticing them with the promise of alleged XXX videos of Sydney Sweeney.

However, X (formerly Twitter) has taken measures to combat this, as searches related to the "Sydney Sweeney leak" have been restricted. Despite these efforts, users searching for content related to Sydney Sweeney may still encounter posts containing malicious links. Searches related to “Sydney Sweeney leak” have been returning results such as “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The posts contain blurred images that imply the presence of explicit content, hinting that clicking on the links will lead to a website where leaked videos of the actress can be accessed. It is suspected that these images may have been sourced from other XXX websites to attract attention. According to the report, users who click on these links are directed to unreliable websites, putting them at risk of malware attacks. The proliferation of these links on X is attributed to increased interest in the actress following her recent appearance on a show.

It is crucial for individuals to prioritize their cybersecurity by using reputable antivirus software, keeping their devices up to date, and being wary of suspicious online behaviour. By staying informed and practising safe browsing habits, users can protect themselves against falling victim to cyber threats like malware dissemination through deceptive websites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).