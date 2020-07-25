It’s another weekend and yet another day adjusting to the ‘new normal,’ life. By now, we have quite accepted this life, restricting ourselves indoors. As the number of COVID-19 cases soars across the world, all of us continue to limit our outdoor activities and keep ourselves entertained at our homes. And one place that we immediately run to when bored is the internet. Each day there are videos, moments, memes and jokes, that keep the users hooked. Some entail important messages, while others are uploaded to spread joy and keep positivity alive during this difficult time. Like every Saturday, here were are checking out the viral videos of the week. This week, we have many interesting clips that made netizens go ‘whoa,’ in reaction. From elderly woman’s martial arts as survival to the coronavirus restrictions in India, to the thunder lightning strike behind the famous Statues of Liberty in the USA, let us take a look at seven videos of this week.

1. Elderly Woman’s Martial Arts to Survive Lockdown in Pune

This Mataji From Pune Is 75Years Old, She Shows Her Lathi Skills On The Roads Of Pune For Her Survival. Even During This Lockdown And Pandemic She Is Forced To Do It As It Seems She Don't Have Any Other Source Other Than This Art. If Anyone Knows About Her Plz Let Us Know. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dKK4iRTfVY — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) July 23, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India is on the rise and states and cities where there are more cases are undergoing through stringent measures to contain the further spread of the virus. It has impacted people significantly and especially the daily wage earners. With no stable work, an older woman in Pune was captured making use of her martial arts skills so that she can earn some money and survive the pandemic.

2. Taylor Swift Lookalike

Identified as Ashely from Tennessee, the nurse has gained popularity for her striking resemblance to American singer, Taylor Swift. Her pictures and videos on Instagram will give you a glimpse of how she is the lookalike of Swift.

3. Grandma Fight Off Bear in Her Backyard

82-year-old grandma named Rumiko Sasaki from Hiroshima prefecture of Japan showed some bravery by fighting off a big bear in her garden. She has sustained a few injuries, but she was quoted in a report saying, “I sent him flying off.”

4. Turkish Musician Playing the Drums While Paragliding

BEAT OF A DIFFERENT DRUM: A Turkish musician found a daring way to play some music—taking his drum with him paragliding, a times soaring as high as 600 meters over the coast of the Tekirdag province in Turkey. https://t.co/fbyXSJ7Yqt pic.twitter.com/QHHBCiZ4CA — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2020

That’s one adventurous way to enjoy some music, up in the air. The Turkish musician identified as Ahmet Celik can be seen in the video taking his drum along while paragliding, over the coast in Sarkoy area. He and his paragliding guide are captured, happily singing and enjoying the music, up so high!

5. 20 Lions Drink Water Together in South Africa

This is a sight to behold! A pride of lions was captured coming to a river to drink water, all at the same time. The rare scene was spotted at South Africa’s Mala Mala, Private Game Reserve. You can watch the video HERE.

6. YouTuber Uses Quarantine White Claw to Make ‘Pirate Ship’

YouTuber Taylor Hancock used his quarantine White Claw empty cans to build a ‘pirate ship,’ for his dogs. He used about 273 cans of White Claw to make the boat, and the video shows how his dogs are enjoying their new pirate ship.

7. Lightning Strike Behind Statue of Liberty

The New York City and nearby areas experienced a severe thunderstorm, and a visual representation of the same was captured in a video. The clip captured the exact moment when a bolt of lightning struck behind the city’s iconic, the Statue of Liberty.

These are the seven videos that have gone viral on social media, receiving many views and responses. As we continue to enjoy and relax on this weekend, we hope more clips surface online that aim to spread positivity, joy and information. Happy Weekend, everyone!

