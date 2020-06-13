Viral Videos of the Week: From Ghost Swinging on Gym Equipment to Little Boy Trying to Grab Cobra Snake, 7 Clips That Gave Netizens Scary Chills!

It is that time of the week again, when we revisit the videos that kept the netizens entertained during this time. But before we begin that, tap your back first, as you just survived another week. We are at a pandemic, and each day of survival is as difficult as ever. The situation is sure becoming gruesome, with every passing day as the number of coronavirus cases across the globe swell. Amid the stressful situation, we are glad that the internet is doing every bit to keep each other engaged with many videos to entertain. This week, we surely had a lot of scary videos to surface. While some gave the scary chills, others just melted hearts of netizens. So, without any further delay, let us re-watch the viral videos of this week. From ghost swinging on gym equipment to little boy trying to grab a cobra, watch seven scary moments caught on camera.

1. Ghost at Rohini Park in Jhansi

A video of outdoor gym equipment has gone viral on social media, as it was eerily moving on its own, appearing that someone was sitting on it and exercising. Only that someone was not seen. The clip shows two sets of outdoor gym equipment in Japanese Park, Rohini, Jhansi, swinging on its own, without anybody sitting on it.

2. Crocodile Attacks Swimmer

A man was attacked by a crocodile, while he was swimming with his friend in Bhopal’s Kaliasot Dam. The scary moment was caught in a video, showing how the swimmer was dragged underwater by the reptile. His brave friend was quick to act as he saved him by poking the croc with a selfie stick.

3. Kids Playing on 32-Storey Building Roof

A group of little kids was captured comfortably playing atop a 32-storey building in China. The children were sliding on the roof of the building, and any misstep could have resulted in tragedy. A resident living in the opposite of the building captured the moment, and the video was widely shared on social media.

4. TikTok ‘Hip Hop Harry’ Dance Circle Trend

Amid all the scary and some discomforting video, came in the ‘Hip Hop Harry’ dance circle trend on TikTok. The song ‘Go, Go, Go,’ has an irresistible bop and its beats are making netizens go crazy. You got to watch the videos, if you haven’t already.

5. Kids’ Black Lives Matter Protest

Black Lives Matter Protest 😆 pic.twitter.com/Rlj350w1IQ — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 12, 2020

It is not really a happy moment when we see kids are taking the streets to protest about the violence faced by black people. But the video indeed gives all of us some ray of hope and also makes all of us feel proud at the same to see our future generation being so mature at such a young age.

6. Florida Snake Hunter Catches 17-Foot Python

Mike Kimmel, a snake hunter in Florida, engaged in a fierce battle to hunt down a massive 17-foot python. He caught the man-eater in Everglades region. The snake was dangerous, and it bit Kimmel on his forearm. But somehow, Kimmel managed to kill the enormous 150-pound snake

7. Little Boy Tries to Grab Cobra

A video of a child attempting to hold a King Cobra by its tail has given some scary chills to the netizens. The incident reportedly happened in Kangrali in Burdruk village, Belgaum, Karnataka. Thankfully the serpent did not cause any harm to the kid, and it slithered away in the fields.

These were the seven videos that went viral this week, giving netizens some scary chills down the spine. We eagerly wait for the upcoming week and hope to come across less frightening and more light-hearted clips on the internet. Happy weekend, everyone!

