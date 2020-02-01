Viral Videos of the Week: From Man Smoking Marijuana in Court Hearing to Three Men Playing Cards in Middle of Traffic, Watch 7 Bizarre Clips Created Buzz on Internet

Representational Images (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The first month of the decade has treated us well. We cannot complain, after all, social media showed a great involvement in terms of making many clips and memes getting enough attention. There came many clips, some heart-melting, and some heart-wrenching, while others being light-hearted. No matter what the occasion was, internet users did not fail to impress us with their viral stint. And the last week of January 2020 showed no mercy, instead gave us many memories to cherish. While there have been heart-breaking moments like the demise of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Coronavirus outbreak and again, the ongoing Bushfire crisis in Australia. Amid the sad news, we had some excellent clips for viral videos of this week. From the Tennesse Man smoking marijuana in the court hearing to again, three men, playing cards in the middle of traffic, watch seven clips that created a buzz on the internet.

1. Tennesse Man Smoking Marijuana in Court Hearing:

Identified as a 20-year-old, Spencer Boston, he is facing charges of drug possession. According to reports, he was arguing in favour of legalisation of marijuana to the judge. He took out a rolled joint, lit and smoked it at the court hearing in Tennesse.

2. Grandfather Plays Harmonica to Cockatiel:

my grandpa: don’t bring the bird over also my grandpa: pic.twitter.com/Cx0VffaKY3 — Sugar B ♡ (@_sugarbones) January 24, 2020

So, apparently, this grandfather was not in favour of his granddaughter’s pet, a cockatiel. But once the bird was brought, the elderly man was captured sharing some tune with the pet. He was playing the harmonica to the cockatiel, named Peachy and even paused for the bird to whistle and accompany the music.

3. Man Hits Elephant and Runs Away:

A coward is incapable of exhibiting love- while headlines scream it as man animal conflict. It was a lucky escape for the idiot. Others will not be on another day. Have compassion brother🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xQk099G5A8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 27, 2020

This ruthless behaviour of a human was captured on camera. The unidentified man hits the elephant, and runs away. The elephant turned around to retaliate the behaviour and chased him. The man had a lucky escape.

4. Man Fakes Death to Save Himself from Tiger:

You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020

A tiger was running across a paddy field in Tumsar, Bhandara district of Maharashtra. It caught a man under its paws but did not hurt him, as he remained still faking his death. The animal, after a few moments, ran away from him.

5. Three Men Play Cards in Florida Traffic:

Traffic can halt many lives, but never bore these three men, who utilised the time by playing cards in the middle of the road. Sitting on chairs, and playing UNO in the middle of traffic, the video took the internet by storm.

6. Parrot Sings ‘Baby Shark’:

BIRD WITH AN EARWORM: A parrot sings the melody of the infectious children's song "Baby Shark". https://t.co/Kjd2BDOveg pic.twitter.com/8nw8NuPk4H — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

Popular children’s song, ‘Baby Shark’ has impressed this bird too. The parrot can be seen standing on the window of its cage, singing and grooving to “Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

7. Michigan Woman Slips Into Freezing Water:

While she experienced a tragic incident while fishing, netizens chose to body shame her. The viral video shows the woman getting rescued by the two other fishermen has surfaced online.

These are the seven videos that went insanely viral on social media. The first month of 2020 ended, and we cannot wait to see what the upcoming months have in store for us. Enjoy your weekend!