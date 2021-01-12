Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. Since then, the internet is celebrating this good news. However, a certain section of netizens pointed out a big mistake made by a publication house, The Hitavada, which was related to Virat-Anushka. Throwing some light on the same, the print media's newspaper's front page saw Virushka's picture with the headline '2 JeM terrorists arrested in J&K'. Gosh. Well, while we do understand that it was not intentional, Twitterverse slammed the tabloid. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Blessed With a Baby Girl! Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Others Shower Love on the Little Angel’s Arrival.

While some Tweeple laughed it out at the mistake, there were a few who also bashed the outlet for making an error and comparing Virushka to 'terrorists'. That's a big blunder by the above-mentioned publication and we feel that the harm is already done. We wonder when this news will reach to Virat-Anushka what will be their reaction? Until then, check out a few tweets below: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Girl! Netizens Churn Funny Memes Suggesting Taimur Ali Khan's Popularity Is In Danger.

Proof!

Well...

Hahaha 🤣🤣🤣 Print media l🤣 News : 2 JeM terrorists arrested in J&K Pic : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi pic.twitter.com/t5siAN8qhG — Serene Monk (@Jvlmk) January 12, 2021

A Huge Error For Sure!

Neeche wala photo upar attach ho gaya https://t.co/bZWNddbEtO pic.twitter.com/mYtb4lzMQl — Zuheeb ❤ (@iam_freakk) January 12, 2021

'Clowns'!!

Wtff . Indian media you clowns. pic.twitter.com/lFM1YuE82W — Vinay (@Kattehaiklu) January 12, 2021

It's Rectified In The Online Version!

I guess it's corrected in online version. pic.twitter.com/YlY1jmgdJZ — Abhishek🚩🇮🇳 (@abhishek_r_h) January 12, 2021

Talking about the newspaper, The Hitavada is an English daily that circulates mainly in Central parts of India. We also feel that sooner or later the publication might also issue an apology. Meanwhile, there have been misprints in a newspaper in the past, but this one was a hard one to gulp. What's your take it? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).