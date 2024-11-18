Lamborghini has confirmed the official reveal of its next-generation sports car - the Temerario GT 3. The Lamborghini Temerario GT 3 will be unveiled to the public in 2025 and finally make its racing debut in 2026. The German automaker confirmed that the upcoming sports car will have a twin-turbo V8 GT engine and hinted at a design similar to its other Huracan and Murcielago models. According to a report by Sportscar365, the car will be built on a Huracan GT3 platform, which has been highly successful. Mahindra Thar ROXX 2024, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV 400EV Receive 5-Star Rating From Bharat NCAP for Adult and Child Occupants.

Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Unveiling in 2025 Ahead of Its 2026 Race Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini Squadra Corse (@lamborghinisc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)