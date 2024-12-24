NACDAC Infrastructure made an impressive debut on the Indian stock market today, December 24, with shares listing at INR 66.5 on the BSE SME, marking a 90 per cent premium over its issue price of INR 35. The strong debut comes after a highly successful IPO, which was subscribed 2,209.76 times, with overwhelming demand across all investor categories. The grey market premium (GMP) prior to listing had suggested a strong performance, with shares expected to debut at a 142 per cent premium to the IPO price. The company raised INR 10.01 crore through its IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.60 lakh equity shares. NACDAC Infrastructure aims to utilise the funds raised for working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat; Pressure Continues Amid Strengthening US Dollar.

NACDAC Infrastructure Share Price Today:

