Piramal Pharma share price traded in the green on December 17, reaching INR 259.65 at 9:50 AM. The stock is currently trading at 21x FY26 EV/EBITDA and 17x FY27 EV/EBITDA, reflecting a 38% discount compared to its listed peers. Investors are closely watching this valuation gap, as the stock shows potential for growth relative to its industry counterparts. Stocks To Buy Today, December 17: Kalyan Jewellers, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty Among Recommended Shares To Buy on Tuesday.

Piramal Pharma Share Price

Piramal Pharma Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)