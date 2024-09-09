The Assamese film fraternity is facing scrutiny as the investigation into a multi-crore online trading scam intensifies. Actress and choreographer Sumi Borah, who is on the run, is accused of using her extensive connections within the industry to funnel clients into the scheme run by the prime suspect, Bishal Phukan. The Assam government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scandal, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department involved in the overarching investigation. Phukan reportedly hosted lavish events for industry figures in Guwahati, heightening the scandal’s reach. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that any involvement by film industry personnel will face legal consequences if found guilty. The actress is now branded as 'most wanted'. ‘I Was Banned by the Industry’: Soumya Sadanandan Claims Malayalam Film Fraternity Blacklisted Her for Confronting Authority Figure’s Demand for Sexual Favour (View Pics).

Sumi Borah Declared ‘Most Wanted’ in Connection With Online Trading Scam

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)