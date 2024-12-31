Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is bidding farewell to 2024, sharing highlights from a memorable year. From partying and travelling with her husband Gene Goodenough, gymming to shooting her highly anticipated Bollywood comeback film Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, it has certainly been a fun-filled year for the actress. In her post, she reflects, "I made a promise to myself that this will be an action packed year and it definitely was ! I got back on set & shot a film after so long!" Preity’s 2024 seems a perfect blend of work, family, friends and adventure. Have a look! Actress Triptii Dimri and Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Vacation Together in Snowy Finland (See Pics & Video).

Look Back at Preity Zinta's 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)