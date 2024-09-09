Born on September 9, 1967, Akshay Kumar celebrates his 57th birthday today. On the special occasion, wishes for Khiladi Kumar have been pouring in from all corners. And now, the Bollywood superstar has returned the love by dropping an exciting announcement. Akshay Kumar, known for his iconic collaboration with Priyadarshan for the Hera Pheri series and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will officially reunite with the director after 14 years for a new film titled Bhooth Bangla. Taking to social media, Akshay shared a spooky announcement video revealing the title and first look of the film. In the motion poster of Bhooth Bangla, he is seen dressed in a blue suit, tasting milk from a bowl while a black cat perched on his shoulder watches in a menacing manner. Produced by Balaji and Cape of Good Films and co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a 2025 release. Akshay Kumar To Reunite With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Director Priyadarshan for Horror-Comedy? Big Announcement on September 9 (Watch Video).

First Look at Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan New Film ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this… pic.twitter.com/2Wnim0mWBu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2024

