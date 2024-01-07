Bipasha Basu celebrated her 45th birthday on January 7 amidst the scenic beauty of a Maldives beach, joined by her actor husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. Sharing picturesque moments from her birthday vacation on Instagram, the actress also took the opportunity to extend gratitude to her fans for their heartfelt wishes. In a recent post, she unveiled a touching snapshot where Karan gently seated Devi on a table, revealing her face, as Bipasha embraced him from behind, expressing heartfelt thanks to her supporters with love and warmth. Bipasha Basu Birthday: From Raaz To Race, Take a Look at Bollywood Diva's Top 5 Roles!.

Bipasha Basu's Post on Insta!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)