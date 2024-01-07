Animal star Bobby Deol was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on January 7. The actor marked his grand comeback in the industry with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and is currently enjoying the film's success. Paparazzi captured Bobby at the airport, heading to an undisclosed destination. Bobby kept it simple with a white zipper and black pants. His portrayal of Abrar has gained him immense praise from fans around the world. He also graced the success party of Animal in Mumbai on January 6, where the entire cast of the film, along with other celebrities from the B-town, were spotted. Video and pictures of the Animal team doing Bobby's pose from the film have gone viral on social media platforms. Animal Success Party: Bobby Deol Wins Hearts for His Sweet Gesture, Asks Security Not To Push Fans (Watch Video).

Bobby Deol at the Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)