Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram today and mourned the loss of her mother. The actress shared a series of photos of her 'mumma', remembering the good old time she spent with her. Along with the pics, Divya also penned a long note over his mother's death. "I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul," she captioned the post. Yaariyan 2: Is Divya Khosla Kumar-Pearl V Puri's Film a Remake of Bangalore Days? Fans of Dulquer Salmaan-Nivin Pauly's Original are Worried AF!

Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Dies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

