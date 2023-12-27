The makers of Dunki dropped the full song "Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga" from the film today (December 27) and it's heart-melting. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the beautiful melody sung by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi captures the essence of love and heartbreak. This soulful track penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya boasts equally sentimental visuals. You can watch the music video on YouTube below. Dunki Song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Cute Chemistry, Arijit Singh's Singing and SRK's Dance Moves Impress Netizens!

Watch "Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga" Song:

