A video from F1 race in Abu Dhabi has gone viral on social media, featuring Ranveer Singh and Martin Brundle. The former racing driver and commentator pulled in the Bollywood actor for a short bite on camera and that’s when he admitted had forgotten who Ranveer was. When Martin greeted the actor, he responded saying, “On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and the adrenaline.” To this Martin confessed, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are. Can you tell me please?” He humbly replied saying, “I’m a Bollywood actor, Sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer.” Ranveer Singh Pauses His Speech to Hug a Moroccan Female Fan at Marrakech Fest 2022 (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh With Martin Brundle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)