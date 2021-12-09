It's the last month of the year 2021, as the year is stepping towards it end IMDb unveiled the names of best Indian movies of the year. The list of the movie includes names like Haseen Dillruba, Drishyam 2, Shiddat, Karnan, Mimi, Sardar Udham, Master, Sooryavanshi, Shershaah and Jai Bhim. All the above mentioned movies were super hit and popular and received positive reviews from the audience. Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, Drishyam 2 features Mohanlal, Sooryavanshi shows Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in key roles, etc.

Check Out The Video Below For The Full List:

As 2021 comes to an end, we look back at 10 of the most loved Indian movies of the year that consistently remained popular with IMDb users. 🎥❤️ Did your favorite film make the list? #IMDbBestofIndia2021 pic.twitter.com/2KkW1r3chF — IMDb (@IMDb) December 9, 2021

