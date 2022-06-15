The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As the lead actor Varun Dhawan today (June 15) dropped a series of fresh pics from a new song titled "Nain Te Heere". VD captioned the stills as 'phele pyaar' which sees him alongside Kiara Advani. The full track will be out on June 16. Before Jugjugg Jeeyo, This Madhuri Dixit-Starrer Featured a Version of the Viral ‘Rangi Sari’ Song (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

