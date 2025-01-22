Monali Thakur is one of the most prominent singers of Bollywood. The "Sawaar Loon" singer charms her fans not only with her songs but also through frequent live shows. Recently, Monali attended the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, where she performed a live show. According to updates, Monali had to leave the show after experiencing breathing issues and was rushed to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital. The 39-year-old singer was later shifted to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Further updates regarding her health are yet to be provided by her team. Thakur last made headlines in December when she walked out of a concert in Varanasi due to mismanagement. Monali Thakur Walks out of Varanasi Concert! Video of Singer Criticising Event Organisers’ Mismanagement Goes Viral, As She Promises Fans ‘Much Better Show’ – WATCH.

Singer Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Falling Sick During Performance in West Bengal

