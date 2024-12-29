Mouni Roy took to Instagram, sharing stunning pictures with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, from their beach vacation. While the location remained undisclosed, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the quality time they were having. Along with posing alongside her hubby and flaunting her toned beach body, Mouni shared a few gorgeous looks. Reflecting on a challenging year, she wrote in the caption, “It’s almost time to be more than okay, 2024 you were difficult but you taught a lot… grateful for it all.” Mouni Roy Sizzles in Casual Yet Glamorous Look; Actress Sets Screens on Fire in Unbuttoned Olive Green Shirt and Jeans (View Pictures).

Mouni Roy’s Latest Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

