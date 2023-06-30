Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and thanked fans for all the love for his latest release, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor shared a picture on social media from his Siddhivinayak Temple visit and penned, "overwhelmed with your pure love." SPKK released in theatres on June 29 and has been loved by audiences and critics alike. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Love Story Impresses Netizens!

Kartik Aaryan Thanks Fans:

