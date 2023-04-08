Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humility. SRK has time and again proved that he has a heart of gold. Recently, the Bollywood superstar met acid attack survivors and spend time with them on the sidelines of the IPL post match- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Few pictures are going viral on the social media platform and netizens are falling in love with SRK all over again. 'Main Hoon Na Style Celebration in Front of SRK' Suyash Sharma's Wicket Taking Celebration During KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Gets Twitter Talking.

Check The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

