On Saturday (March 5) morning, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of son Zain Kapoor alongside him. In the snap, we can see the father-son duo twining in black attires as the little one cuddles and smile in papa's arms. The photo is from Shahid's step-sister, Sanah Kapur wedding ceremony. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Pose With Their Tounges Out, Actor Asks ‘Who’s Tongue Is More Red’ (View Post).

Shahid Kapoor With Son Zain:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)