The makers of Shamshera dropped a new song "Kaale Naina" from the movie today. Featuring Vaani Kapoor as a pro dancer, the melody is sung by Neeti Mohan, Shadab Faridi and Sudesh Bhosale. In the item number, we get to see Vaani trying to wow villain Sanjay Dutt with her dance moves. At the end of the song also get to see a mischievous Ranbir Kapoor. All in all, a nice track by YRF. The full song will be out in theatres only. Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Kiss, Cuddle and Romance Underwater in This Love Track (Watch Video).

