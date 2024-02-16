Ranbir Kapoor and Jeetendra attended the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards held last evening in Mumbai. A video from the event surfaced online, showcasing an endearing moment between RK and the legendary actor. In this viral video, Jeetendra is seen embracing and kissing Ranbir. The two are seen holding hands while interacting and even posing together for pictures. Alia Bhatt Recalls Meeting Ranbir Kapoor for First Time When She Was Nine Years Old at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office (Watch Video).

Jeetendra Kisses Ranbir Kapoor

