Sidharth Malhotra's latest film, Yodha, was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. The Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre directorial has received a good response from audiences, as well as critics. On Sunday, Sidharth paid a surprise visit to a theatre and interacted with his fans. The actor obliged his fans with selfies and thanked them for all the love. Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Holds Strong, Collects Rs 6.01 Crore on Saturday.

