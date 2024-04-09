Calvin Harris' wife, Vick Hope, revealed in a recent interview that she listens to her husband's ex-girlfriend when he isn't around. On the April 8 episode of Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie, the British radio personality 34, admitted that she's sensitive to the fact the EDM icon and Taylor Swift had dated for more than a year between 2015 and 2016. She said, "Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift." The confession comes months after she and Harris got married in England after dating for two years. She added, "It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date. We still laugh about it now." World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2024 Forbes List: George Lucas Takes the Top Spot, Taylor Swift Is 14th Richest Celebrity in the World.

Calvin Harris’ Wife Admits Listening to Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris’ wife, Vick Hope, says she listens to Taylor Swift when he isn’t around: “As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift. That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.” pic.twitter.com/W6UjOfFt7X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)