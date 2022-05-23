Benedict Cumberbatch’s film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has surpassed Robert Pattinson’s film The Batman to become the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office. The Sam Raimi directorial, which released on May 6, surpassed $800 million mark in its complete box-office gross. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Still of Dr Strange and Clea’s Surprise Post-Credit Scene Surfaces Online (View Pic).

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Update

